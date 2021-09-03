Left Menu

Taliban committing war crimes, have zero respect for human rights of Afghans: Amrullah Saleh

Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday alleged that the Taliban are committing war crimes and "have zero respect for Human Rights of Afghans" in the war-torn country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:41 IST
Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday alleged that the Taliban are committing war crimes and "have zero respect for Human Rights of Afghans" in the war-torn country. Saleh, in his tweet, also called on the international community to consider the 'barbaric acts' of the Taliban.

"Over the past 23 years since start of the Emergency Hospital we never blocked Talibs access to it. Talibs are committing war crimes & have zero respect for IHL(International Human Rights). We call on UN & world leaders to take notice of this clear criminal & terrorist behavior of the Talibs," he said in a series of tweets. Saleh also said that the Taliban have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir while they are using "Military age men of Panjshir as mine clearance tools".

Saleh's remarks came a day after the group have snapped the internet services in Panjshir province, Tolo News reported. "Talibs have blocked humanitarian access to Panjshir, do racial profile of travelers, use military age men of Panjhsir as mine clearance tools walking them on mine fields, have shut phone, electricity & not allow medicine either. People can only carry small amount of cash," Saleh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Afghan resistance forces based in Panjshir have denied the Taliban's claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the province. The resistance forces had repulsed the Taliban, killing dozens of the Taliban members in the encounter, Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of Afghanistan's Northern Resistance Front was quoted as saying by the Khaama Press.

The resistance forces also claim to have killed at least 350 members of the Islamic group while mutilated 290 others. In another recent development, Afghanistan local media has informed that Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead the upcoming government in the country.

Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office in Doha, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, Tolo News reported citing sources from the Islamic group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

