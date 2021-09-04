Left Menu

US Defense Secy to visit 4 Persian Gulf nations, thank them for cooperation on US evacuation process in Afghanistan

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III will travel to visit four Persian Gulf nations including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday (local time) to meet with the regional partners and thank them for their cooperation during the evacuation from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Friday.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III. Image Credit: ANI
US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III will travel to visit four Persian Gulf nations including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday (local time) to meet with the regional partners and thank them for their cooperation during the evacuation from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Friday. "Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III departs on a trip Sunday, September 5, to visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Kirby said in a statement.

Throughout his trip, Austin will meet with regional partners and thank them for their cooperation with the United States as we evacuated Americans, Afghans and citizens from other nations from Afghanistan, read the statement. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that over 120,000 US and foreign citizens, Afghan nationals have been evacuated as the 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan has ended.

US Defense Secretary will also "reaffirm our strong defense relationships in the region." "He will reaffirm our strong defense relationships in the region. Secretary Austin will also meet with US service members and US government personnel to thank them for the skill and professionalism with which they conducted the evacuation," the statement added. (ANI)

