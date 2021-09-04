Left Menu

Pak opposition slams Imran govt over sacking employees

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the Imran Khan government over sacking a large number of employees saying that the PPP government gave jobs while the ruling party snatches them.

Pak opposition slams Imran govt over sacking employees
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the Imran Khan government over sacking a large number of employees saying that the PPP government gave jobs while the ruling party snatches them. While addressing the party workers in the Obaro area of Ghotki district on Friday, Bhutto stressed that no one could snatch away the jobs given by the parliament and vowed to appeal a Supreme Court verdict that declared a PPP-era law unconstitutional and illegal, Pakistan's The News International reported on Saturday.

The current PTI government has removed about 1.5 lakh employees from their jobs during its three years in office. The majority of those rendered jobless are from Sindh, Pakistan's Awami Awaz reported. He mentioned that his party would provide relief to all those people whose jobs had been snatched.

Bhutto also stressed that Imran Khan ignores poor people as the PTI-led government has introduced tax amnesty schemes for rich people. He demanded a tax amnesty scheme for the poor and said Pakistan could develop by engaging its energetic and vigorous poor people and not the rich class, according to The News. (ANI)

