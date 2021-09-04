Left Menu

Myanmar reports 3,078 new COVID-19 cases, 102 more deaths

Myanmar reported 3,078 new COVID-19 infections with 102 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Naypyitaw [Myanmar], September 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 3,078 new COVID-19 infections with 102 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Saturday. The number of total COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 412,587, while its death toll has risen to 15,795 so far, the statement said.

A total of 2,420 more patients have been discharged from hospitals on Saturday, bringing the number of recoveries to 360,494. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

