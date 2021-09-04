Left Menu

IS members, ex-military personnel barred from joining Taliban in eastern Afghanistan

The Taliban's eastern military wing has barred former Afghan soldiers, police officers, and members of the Islamic State from joining the group, eastern Nangarhar province's governor office announced on Saturday, a media report said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:41 IST
IS members, ex-military personnel barred from joining Taliban in eastern Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban's eastern military wing has barred former Afghan soldiers, police officers, and members of the Islamic State from joining the group, eastern Nangarhar province's governor office announced on Saturday, a media report said. Those who refuse to wear beards will not be allowed to join either. Taliban members are also not allowed to wear dark glasses and cover their faces, according to the office's statement.

IS-K had claimed the responsibility for the recent attack at the Kabul airport that killed over nearly 170 including 13 US troops. Reports say that the headquarter of the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) is in Nangarhar province. The recent announcement by the Taliban's eastern military wing appears an attempt to show a moderate face in a bid to get global recognition as the Kabul blasts have drawn widespread criticism.

The Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, completing a week-long nationwide offensive. The radical movement then declared the end of the 20-year-war in the Central Asian country and promised that Afghanistan's form of government would be determined in the near future. The Taliban have taken control of war-torn Afghanistan, but there is still an important gap between naming a government and fully taking up its functions.

In Kabul, as in much of the country, the most important government departments, apart from street-level security, are not functioning. In the face of a looming economic crisis, including a worsening cash shortage that has put strains on the availability of fuel, food and other staples, the past two weeks have been a scramble by the Taliban to establish themselves, both in the public eye and in practice, as the country's new governors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021