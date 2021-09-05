Left Menu

Denmark is India's only green strategic partner: EAM Jaishankar

Underscoring the importance of bilateral ties with Denmark, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said European country can be enormously helpful for a country like India, in the field of green strategic partnership.

Underscoring the importance of bilateral ties with Denmark, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said European countries can be enormously helpful for a country like India, in the field of green strategic partnership. "What's unique about our relationship with Denmark is that Denmark is the only country with which we have a green strategic partnership. And the way we look at it, you know, everybody says build back better, but we also want to grow back greener," Jaishankar said, in a press statement after the 4th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting on Saturday.

The minister termed Denmark as a "very very unique partner because of its strengths and best practices which are enormously helpful for a country like India at this stage of its development." Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia, and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the European countries.

During his visit to Denmark, EAM Jaishankar met his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, and thanked him for the initiative in bringing CEOs of various companies together for Green Strategic Partnership. Using Denmark's support, Jaishankar said India can carry forward its trade-investment agreements with the European Union. "We have 200 Danish companies operating in India. We have a growing number of Indian companies today here. We also discussed how apart from our own bilateral cooperation, how we could carry forward, our larger trade-investment agreements with the European Union and which we have, I believe have Denmark's support," he said.

The minister also informed that discussions took place on the issues Covid situation. "How we have each coped with it. What are the lessons and what are the challenges posed by Covid in terms of travel and mobility? Because, in this globalized world, we have tourists, we have students, we have seafarers, we have aircrews and we have to find some way by which their life and their professions are made better than they have been for the last year," he said.

Jaishankar, during his visit to Denmark, also met with Danish Queen Margrethe II on Friday.

