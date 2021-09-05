Left Menu

Death toll from IS attack in Northern Iraq rises to 12: Reports

The number of police officers killed in the Islamic State (IS) terrorist attack in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Governorate rose to 12, Shafaq News reported, citing security sources.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 05-09-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 15:29 IST
Death toll from IS attack in Northern Iraq rises to 12: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], September 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of police officers killed in the Islamic State (IS) terrorist attack in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Governorate rose to 12, Shafaq News reported, citing security sources. During the early hours of Sunday morning, the news agency reported seven deaths.

IS militants attacked the 19th Brigade, 2nd Regiment of the Federal Police in the village of Tal al-Steih. The attack also left three officers injured. On August 29, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Iraqi President Barham Salih that the operation against IS is not over, but is entering a new phase. There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter the terrorist group.

In July, US President Joe Biden said that by the end of 2021, the US combat mission in Iraq would come to a close and after December 31, the US will be expected to switch to training and assisting Iraqi forces to counter the IS. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021