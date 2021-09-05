Left Menu

Taliban claim to have captured 4 districts in Panjshir Valley, resistance forces deny

The Taliban claimed to have captured four districts in the Panjshir Valley, however, the resistance forces have denied the claim, a media report said on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-09-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 18:17 IST
The Taliban claimed to have captured four districts in the Panjshir Valley, however, the resistance forces have denied the claim, a media report said on Sunday. In the Panjshir province, the Taliban claimed to have taken the districts of Shutul, Paryan, Khinj, and Abshar amid conflict with the resistance forces, Khaama Press reported.

However, resistance forces have denied the claim and said that they beleaguered the Taliban's armed men and have inflicted casualties on them. In addition to the four districts, the Taliban said that they are now busy fighting in the central areas of the Onaba district, Khaama Press said.

The claims from both sides could not be confirmed as telecommunication services are blocked in the Panjshir. The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

Earlier, Commander of the anti-Taliban resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, Ahmad Masoud had vowed to save the valley from the outfit and said that he will never stop his resistance for the sake of "God, justice and freedom," local media reported. The war over Panjshir province escalated from Friday night.

Masoud has also accused the Taliban of stopping humanitarian supply to the province. He has also urged the UN to press the Taliban to allow humanitarian aid to the province. (ANI)

