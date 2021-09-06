Left Menu

Afghanistan: Ahmad Massoud is safe, will soon 'give message', says Spokesperson

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud is safe and will soon make a statement, NRF spokesperson Ali Nazary said on Monday.

06-09-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud is safe and will soon make a statement, NRF spokesperson Ali Nazary said on Monday. "My leader and brother Ahmad Massoud is safe and will be giving a message to our people very soon!" Nazary tweeted.

This comes hours after NRF denied the Taliban's claims that the Panjshir, the last resistance stronghold in the country, has been captured. The NRF said that the resistance forces are present at all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. They further assured the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue. However, the Twitter acount from where the information was shared, was unverified.

"Taliban's claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails," NRF tweeted. Earlier, the Taliban claimed the capture of the Afghan province of Panjshir. After the fall of Kabul on August 15, Panjshir remained the only defiant holdout where resistance forces led by Ahmad Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, were fighting the Taliban.

Both sides claimed to have the upper hand in Panjshir but neither could produce conclusive evidence to prove it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

