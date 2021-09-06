Left Menu

Mandaviya holds informal meeting with WHO chief, other officials

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday had an informal meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and other officials on the second day of the G20 Health Ministers' meeting.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:07 IST
Mandaviya holds informal meeting with WHO chief, other officials
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday had an informal meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and other officials on the second day of the G20 Health Ministers' meeting. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said that he had an informal meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) Global Health Advisor Nick Tomlinson & OECD Director for Employment, Labour & Social Affairs Stefano Scarpetta.

"Had an informal meeting with @DrTedros, Director-General @WHO, Nick Tomlinson, Global Health Advisor, @OECD and Stefano Scarpetta, Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD on the 2nd day of the G20 Health Ministers' meeting," Mandaviya tweeted. "Our dialogue pertained to matters of global health importance. This was in addition to India's interventions in the 2nd and 3rd sessions of ministerial discussion," he further tweeted.

On Sunday, Mandaviya participated in the G-20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 hosted by the Italian Presidency on the theme "People, Planet & Prosperity". Mandaviya, who is in Rome for the meeting, also "shared India's response to monitor Global Health Impact of COVID-19 pandemic, with a detailed assessment of its consequences in implementing Sustainable Development Goals," the Minister informed in a tweet.

Mandaviya also interacted with his Brazilian counterpart Marcelo Queiroga to strengthen Indo-Brazil ties in the healthcare sector. "We spoke about One Health & the introduction of Nano-Urea for better results. Also, offered India's full support to aid Brazil's fight against TB," Mandaviya informed in his tweet."

Nano Urea Liquid is a Sustainable Solution for Plant Nutrition with higher Nutrient Use Efficiency and reducing soil, water, and air pollution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021