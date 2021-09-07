Japan eyes extension of COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, other prefectures

The Japanese government is eying to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency in the capital city along with some other prefectures as the increasing cases of the deadly pandemic are putting strain on the health system of the country. The emergency was set to end on September 12 but the declaration could be extended by around two to three weeks, Kyodo News reported citing sources.

But with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga having announced his resignation, it could be stretched by about one month to allow his successor as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to be chosen September 29, to decide when the measure ends. 21 prefectures of Japan are currently under lockdown and people are being asked to avoid crowded areas.

After Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his intention to resign, Japan's Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono is the most popular pick to succeed the country's top rank, Kyodo News reported citing a News poll released. The results came after a nationwide telephone survey was conducted with 1,071 randomly selected eligible voters in the country, Kyodo News reported.

On Friday, Suga said that he won't run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) next election saying that he wants to focus on curbing the coronavirus spread, reported Japan's NHK World. Suga's decision meant that he will soon step down as prime minister as his Liberal Democratic Party's president's term at the end of September. (ANI)

