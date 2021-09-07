Left Menu

Four US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, first departures since pullout

The United States has evacuated four Americans from Afghanistan, a State Department official said on Monday, in the first US-facilitated overland evacuation since the pullout from the war-torn country, US media reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 08:31 IST
Four US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, first departures since pullout
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has evacuated four Americans from Afghanistan, a State Department official said on Monday, in the first US-facilitated overland evacuation since the pullout from the war-torn country, US media reported. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," CNN quoted the official as saying.

The official confirmed that these are the first four Americans that "we've facilitated in this manner" since the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. They are a woman and her three children from Amarillo, Texas, according to Rep. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, who has been assisting an American non-profit-funded group of former special forces, military, contractors and others who are working to get Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders out of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin on Monday met Emir of Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

Blinken has travelled to Qatar from September 6-8 to thank the government officials in person for the outstanding support in the safe transit of US citizens, Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan. "Blinken met today with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar. Secretary Blinken, joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, thanked Al Thani for Qatar's extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens, our partners, and other Afghans at-risk," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"The Secretary, Secretary of Defense, and the Amir also discussed other important bilateral issues and initiatives to promote regional security and prosperity," he added. The United States forces left Afghanistan on August 31, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

In total, the United States and its partners relocated more than 124,000 people to safety, including 6,000 US citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021