A New Dawn: Canada and EU Forge Strategic Alliance

In a bold move towards strengthening transatlantic ties, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has advocated for a strategic alliance with the European Union. Speaking to the European Parliament, Carney proposed collaboration on critical areas such as minerals, artificial intelligence, defence, and trade.

This speech follows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s invitation for Canada to become an 'associate member,' signaling an evolution in their relationships beyond mere trade agreements. Carney expressed the necessity of this alliance to combat new global challenges, including climate change and economic integration.

Carney stressed that the sovereignty of states is under pressure, with technology reshaping governance and security. Resilient cooperation between Canada and Europe in strategic arenas is key, he argued, to uphold democratic values and ensure robust economic and defence systems, asserting the importance of not succumbing to external dictates.