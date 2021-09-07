Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Bangladesh I&B Minister Mahmud, discusses media, bilateral cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and discussed media and bilateral cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:41 IST
EAM S Jaishankar with Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and discussed media and bilateral cooperation. "Glad to meet Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister, Hasan Mahmud. Our bilateral cooperation is progressing steadily across all domains. Discussed media and public perceptions in that regard," tweeted Jaishankar.

Earlier, Mahmud also met his Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur and discussed a range of issues, including people to people exchanges, International Film Festival of India and bilateral films production amongst others. "A pleasure meeting H.E Dr Hasan Mahmud Information & Broadcasting Minister of Bangladesh. We discussed a range of issues, including people to people exchanges, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), bilateral films production amongst others. We enjoy strong and historic ties; this will be further strengthened," tweeted Thakur.

India and Bangladesh will also in March 2022 release a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to commemorate Bangladesh's 50th year of Liberation and India's 75th year of independence. Thakur also urged to celebrate December 6 as "Maitri Diwas", the day on which India formally recognised Bangladesh.

Mahmud who is on a visit to India from September 5-8, on Monday inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India in New Delhi. He said bilateral relations between both countries have touched new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (ANI)

