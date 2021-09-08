Former Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam en-route to India for medical emergency

Former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam is en-route to India (Chennai) for a medical emergency.

He is flying in a SpiceJet Boeing 737 charter flight operating from Mauritius to Chennai.

Former Prime Minister of Mauritius is suffering from Covid complications. A team of doctors is also on board. (ANI)

