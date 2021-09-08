Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Russian NSA, discusses Afghan situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with visiting Russian Secretary of Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and discussed a number of international and regional problems, including the situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 17:30 IST
Jaishankar meets Russian NSA, discusses Afghan situation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Russian Secretary of Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with visiting Russian Secretary of Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and discussed a number of international and regional problems, including the situation in Afghanistan. Jaishankar termed the discussion with Patrushev "very useful". Patrushev is in India for a two-day visit.

"Glad to meet Secretary of Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev. Very useful discussions on Afghanistan," he tweeted. According to the Russian embassy here, Jaishankar and Patrushev had a discussion on a wide range of issues of the Russian-Indian bilateral cooperation.

"An exchange of views took place on a number of international and regional problems, including the situation in Afghanistan," the embassy said. Earlier in the day, Patrushev and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval had a high-level meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to coordinate their approaches in multilateral formats regarding the Afghan settlement, informed Russian Embassy here. Doval and Patrushev discussed Moscow and New Delhi joint efforts aimed at creating conditions for launching a peaceful settlement process on the basis of an intra-Afghan dialogue.

Afghanistan has plunged into crisis after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. The Tuesday meeting was the first detailed and extensive review of the Afghanistan situation involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and security agencies with Russia after falling of Kabul to the Taliban, said the sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021