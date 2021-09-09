Left Menu

Indonesia reports 5,990 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 334 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,990 within one day to 4,153,355, with the death toll adding by 334 to 138,116, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:44 IST
Jakarta [Indonesia] September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,990 within one day to 4,153,355, with the death toll adding by 334 to 138,116, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the ministry, 10,650 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,887,410.

To date, at least 40.61 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 70.85 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added. Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.26 million people, 80 per cent of its total population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

