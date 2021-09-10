Left Menu

Thailand records 14,403 new COVID-19 cases, 189 more deaths

Thailand on Friday reported 14,403 new COVID-19 cases and 189 additional fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:19 IST
Thailand records 14,403 new COVID-19 cases, 189 more deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], September 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Friday reported 14,403 new COVID-19 cases and 189 additional fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). New cases went down again after reporting a spike of over 16,000 cases on Thursday. Out of the new cases reported, 3,495 were found in Bangkok and 1,037 in neighboring Samut Prakan.

The CCSA also indicated that 15,610 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during past 24 hours after making a full recovery, over 1,200 more than the number of new infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, there have been 1,352,953 COVID-19 cases and 13,920 cumulative deaths.

More than 38.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered between Feb. 28 and Sept. 9. Roughly 16 percent of Thailand's 69 million population have been fully vaccinated so far. The country aims to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021