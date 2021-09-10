Left Menu

India-Australia keen to realise full potential of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held talks with his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton and discussed ways to expand the bilateral defence cooperation, as well as, cooperation in emerging defence technologies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:04 IST
India-Australia keen to realise full potential of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with Australian counterpart Peter Dutton on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held talks with his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton and discussed ways to expand the bilateral defence cooperation, as well as, cooperation in emerging defence technologies. "India-Australia discussions today focused on our bilateral defence cooperation and expanding military engagements across services, enhancing defence information sharing and cooperation in emerging defence technologies," said Rajnath Singh.

"We held talks on bilateral defence cooperation as well as regional issues. Both sides are willing to take steps towards greater cooperation on India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he added. Rajnath Singh also emphasised that India is committed to building a robust partnership with Australia for the security and growth of the entire region.

Meanwhile, Dutton noted that India's leadership is essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy. "India's leadership is essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy. We share one of the world's important oceans. We both want a stable, resilient, secure and strategic neighbourhood," said Dutton.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Rajnath Singh also tweeted, saying that both the countries are keen to work jointly to realise the full potential of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Had a very fruitful discussion with the Defence Minister of Australia, Mr Peter Dutton on the bilateral defence cooperation as well as regional issues. Both of us are keen to work jointly to realize the full potential of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"This partnership is based on our shared vision of free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region. Both, Australia and India have tremendous stakes in peace, development and free flow of trade, rules-based order and economic growth in the region," he added. India is set to host the first-ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Australia on September 11. Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton from the Australian side will meet with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India has 2+2 Ministerial format meetings with very few countries, including the USA and Japan. A similar decision was taken for Russia but no dates have been announced yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021