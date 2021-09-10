Left Menu

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that a sharp increase in violence against journalists has been reported in Afghanistan and in the past two days, dozens of cases of violence against reporters have emerged.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-09-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 19:10 IST
Violence against journalists increased in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan: Reporters Without Borders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that a sharp increase in violence against journalists has been reported in Afghanistan and in the past two days, dozens of cases of violence against reporters have emerged. RSF's Afghanistan desk head Reza Moini said that the Taliban detained 24 journalists in the past 48 hours. However, later they were released, TOLOnews reported on Thursday.

Afghanistan's Etilaatroz newspaper in Kabul said the Taliban detained five of its reporters on Wednesday while covering a women's protest and gathering news. Etilaatroz added that the two of the reporters who were detained during the protest were beaten by the Taliban badly and they were hospitalised, according to TOLOnews.

The Taliban accepted that such incidents had occurred and vowed to prevent such activities in future. Member of Taliban's cultural commission, Anaamullah Samangani said, "We are regretful of the reporters becoming victims over the past few days. We tried to address their challenges. If they were transferred to a safe place by the Mujahideen, which was interpreted as being detained, we will also work on this and try to see they are treated properly."

Press freedom organisations have raised their concerns over such incidents and called for the end of violence against journalists in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

