Left Menu

India's leadership essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy, says Australian Defence Minister

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday said that India's leadership is essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy and noted that the two countries share one of the world's important oceans and want a stable, resilient and secure neighbourhood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:03 IST
India's leadership essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy, says Australian Defence Minister
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday said that India's leadership is essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy and noted that the two countries share one of the world's important oceans and want a stable, resilient and secure neighbourhood. "India's leadership is essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy. We share one of the world's important oceans. We both want a stable, resilient, secure and strategic neighbourhood," Dutton said after delegation-level talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.

Australian Defence Minister and Foreign Minister Marise Payne will take part in the first '2+2' ministerial dialogue between the two countries on Saturday. Dutton said it is in the sovereign interest of two countries to ally strategies and capabilities and resources.

"So today, we have continued to work towards enhancing Australia's posture in the Indian Ocean region by ramping up our air force's cooperation and maritime engagement and exercises," he said. "We have also agreed to enforce each other's maritime domain through increased information sharing and practical cooperation," he added.

Rajnath Singh conveyed India's commitment to building a robust partnership with Australia for the security and growth of the entire region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021