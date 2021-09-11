US envoy for North Korea to discuss Korean peninsula denuclearization in Tokyo: State Department

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): US Special Envoy for the North Korea Sung Kim will be visiting Tokyo, Japan, on September 13-15 to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said in a release on Friday. "US Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Tokyo, Japan from September 13-15, 2021," the release said. "Special Representative Kim will also meet with other senior Japanese officials to discuss cooperation on a broad range of issues, including the US commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the immediate resolution of the abductions issue."

Kim is planning to attend a trilateral meeting with the Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korea Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, the release said. In August, Kim visited South Korea to meet with Kyu-duk to discuss humanitarian aid to North Korea and military exercises by the allies.

The Biden administration and South Korea remain committed to ongoing close collaboration on North Korea issues as they seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the State Department. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)