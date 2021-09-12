Left Menu

Afghan universities may resume classes in 1 week: Report

The Afghan Higher Education Ministry and the country's higher education institutions are likely to decide on restarting university classes within a week, Afghan media reported on Sunday.

The Afghan Higher Education Ministry and the country's higher education institutions are likely to decide on restarting university classes within a week, Afghan media reported on Sunday. Acting higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, appointed by the Taliban, said that the discussion would not take more than a week, adding that the changes to the curriculum were being discussed as well, according to Khaama Press.

The official stated that non-essential subjects would be replaced with more modern ones so that Afghan students could compete with the rest of the world. Haqqani also confirmed that men and women would be separated into different classes.

The newly appointed education minister has repeatedly said that education activities will take place according to Sharia Law. Many people have decried this move, which is set to deprive girls of higher education as major universities in the country cannot afford to provide different classes due to a dearth of resources.

According to the rights group Taliban Watch, last month private universities owners objected to the Taliban order of separating girls from boys and told the authorities in a meeting that there aren't enough female teachers. (ANI)

