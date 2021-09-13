China's coastal city Xiamen partially seals off two districts due to COVID-19 surge

A coastal tourism city in East China's Fujian Province has partially sealed off two districts and one hospital on Monday after two positive COVID-19 patients were detected, the Global Times reported. This comes as China's southeastern Fujian province on Sunday registered 20 new COVID-19 cases. "Twenty indigenous cases in Fujian, 19 in Putian and 1 in Quanzhou, including 1 confirmed case converting from an asymptomatic case," said the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

In total, China on Sunday reported 46 new cases coronavirus cases. Due to fresh cases, Xiamen -- which annually receives millions of visitors during the Mid-Autumn Festival -- imposed lockdown in four streets. Tongan district and Siming district imposed lockdowns of four streets and at least five streets in one community on Monday. The Chinese authorities have asked the residents living within the areas must stay indoors.

Moreover, one infection from the Siming district's Hospital was reported on Sunday. The infected patient was a logistics support staff member working at the hospital. So far, National Health Commission had received reports of 95,199 total confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths.

"11,70,339 people had been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 12,140 were still under medical observation," NHC added. Most confirmed cases in China were the ones brought to the country by travellers from abroad. But a mid-July outbreak in the city of Nanjing spread to several other cities. (ANI)

