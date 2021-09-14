Left Menu

Turkey reports 24,613 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday confirmed 24,613 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,682,864, according to its Health Ministry.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 14-09-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 02:47 IST
Turkey reports 24,613 daily COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], September 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Monday confirmed 24,613 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,682,864, according to its Health Ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 231 to 60,117, while 26,052 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 319,110 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 51.78 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 40.63 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 102.43 million doses including third booster jabs, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021