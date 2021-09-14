Left Menu

Lekhi meets Portugal's Secretary of State for International Affairs, signs agreement on recruiting Indians to work in Portugal

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday Portugal's Secretary of State for International Affairs & Cooperation Francisco Andre and signed an agreement on Labour Mobility facilitating recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:24 IST
Lekhi meets Portugal's Secretary of State for International Affairs, signs agreement on recruiting Indians to work in Portugal
Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi (L) and Portugal's Secretary of State for International Affairs & Cooperation Francisco Andre (R) Photo Courtesy: Twitter/M_Lekhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday met Portugal's Secretary of State for International Affairs and Cooperation Francisco Andre and signed an agreement on Labour Mobility facilitating recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal. "Delighted to sign an agreement between India and Portugal on Labour Mobility facilitating recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal," Lekhi said on Twitter.

Lekhi and Andre discussed a complete range of bilateral relations focusing on key areas of mutual interest like Science and Technology, IT, Migration and Mobility and Trade. She also met her Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva and Secretary of State for Internationalization Eurico Brilhante Dias and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Lekhi is on a visit to Portugal and Spain from September 12-17, informed the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. She will also inaugurate 'The Beatles and India' exhibition at Casa de la India, Valladolid and deliver a talk on India's Development Cooperation at the Spain India Council Foundation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021