North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: Seoul

North Korea on Wednesday fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
North Korea on Wednesday fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. The missiles were fired from central inland areas of North Korea on Wednesday afternoon (local time), South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said citing the JCS as saying in a statement.

The South Korean and the US intelligence authorities are analysing details for additional information. "Our military maintains a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the US," the JCS said.

North Korea tested a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, Korean Central News Agency KCNA said on Monday. The missile flew 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) before hitting the target. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

