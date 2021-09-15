Left Menu

China's Fujian province reports 50 new COVID-19 cases; schools, tourist attractions closed

China's Fujian province on Wednesday reported 50 fresh cases of COVID-19. The province has recorded 152 cases in the last five days.

ANI | Fujian | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:21 IST
China's Fujian province reports 50 new COVID-19 cases; schools, tourist attractions closed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Fujian province on Wednesday reported 50 fresh cases of COVID-19. The province has recorded 152 cases in the last five days. Fujian has shut down schools in multiple cities, in order to phase stricter epidemic prevention and control measures, reported Global Times.

The province has sped up mass testing for COVID-19 cases. Tourist attractions were also shut down and large-scale gatherings like weddings were suspended.

The majority of the cases in the Fujian province were reported from Putian city, 33 cases were reported in the city. Putian city has reported two chains of transmission, one from Primary School and another one from the Xiesheng shoe-making factory, where 28 workers were found to have been infected.

A worker from the factory told the media that many of the infected workers who were close contacts of the first patient identified in the factory were "not feeling well" and "showed flu-like symptoms" before they were confirmed with COVID-19, reported Global Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021