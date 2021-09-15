Left Menu

First passenger plane from Iran arrives in Afghanistan: Report

The first passenger flight from Iran landed in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since the Taliban's takeover, Sputnik reported citing a Kabul airport source.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:25 IST
First passenger plane from Iran arrives in Afghanistan: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The first passenger flight from Iran landed in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since the Taliban's takeover, Sputnik reported citing a Kabul airport source. There were 14 people on board the aircraft from Iran, the source said.

The Taliban on Monday said that while domestic flights had resumed in Afghanistan, "a little bit of work" was still required for international flights to resume, because of heavy damage to the Kabul airport. The Taliban last week announced its caretaker government in Kabul.

On August 31, the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed. It ended the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, when internationally recognised former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani left the country and his government collapsed. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to flee for fear of reprisals from the militants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021