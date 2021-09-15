Amit Narang appointed as next Ambassador of India to Oman
Amit Narang, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Oman.
Amit Narang, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Oman. Narang is a 2001-batch Indian Foreign Services officer.
"Amit Narang (IFS: 2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman," MEA said in a release. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA added. (ANI)
