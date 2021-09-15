Left Menu

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Adar Poonawala in Time's 100 Most Influential People List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala have been listed in the Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala have been listed in the Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2021. Both PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee are listed among 'leaders' who also include US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Former US President Donald Trump is also in the list. The list of 20 leaders also includes Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Adar Poonawalla is listed among 'pioneers'. Serum Institute of India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold globally. It is ramping up the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The other categories in the Times list include icons, titans, artists and innovators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

