Left Menu

Pak miffed over 'wait and watch' policy on recognising Afghanistan's Taliban govt

Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has slammed, what he termed as 'wait and watch' policy on recognising Afghanistan's Taliban government. He said that this approach would push the country towards an economic slump.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:18 IST
Pak miffed over 'wait and watch' policy on recognising Afghanistan's Taliban govt
Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yousuf (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has slammed, what he termed as 'wait and watch' policy on recognising Afghanistan's Taliban government. He said that this approach would push the country towards an economic slump. "If the world is interested in this conversation, it needs to happen directly with the new government. For influencing and moulding governance in the way the world wants, it should have a conversation with them. Without engagement that would not be possible," Yusuf was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

He stated that the consequences of abandoning Afghanistan would be dire adding that the country could again become a safe haven for terrorists. "If abandonment happens there would be a security vacuum (in Afghanistan). You already know ISIS (the militant Islamic State group) is already present there, Pakistani Taliban are there, Al Qaeda is there. Why do we risk a security vacuum?" Pak NSA added.

This comes as many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the outfit on all possible fronts. Although the international community have stepped up humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan, however, they are far from recognising the Taliban government.

Last month, Yousuf's interview had sparked a controversy after it was indicated the security official suggested the risk of 'second 9/11' if the Western countries do not recognise the Taliban. However, in a statement issued later, the Office of the Pak NSA demanded 'The Times' to retract what they called a "frivolous" interpretation of Yusuf's interview with journalist Christina Lamb. The office of Pak NSA said the story wrongly interpreted the interview of Pak NSA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021