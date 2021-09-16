Left Menu

AUKUS defence treaty undermines regional stability, says China

China on Thursday stated that the newly-formed AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) defence partnership threatens stability in the region and provokes an arms race.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:55 IST
AUKUS defence treaty undermines regional stability, says China
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (Fule Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday stated that the newly-formed AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) defence partnership threatens stability in the region and provokes an arms race. Speaking at daily briefing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the AUKUS treaty "seriously undermines regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and harms international non-proliferation efforts."

"This proves once again that these countries are using nuclear exports as a tool for geopolitical games," the Chinese spokesperson was quoted as saying by Global Times. This comes hours after US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other two nations launched the AUKUS pact on Wednesday that focuses on the Indo-Pacific. Experts believe it is a veiled way to confront China's growing assertiveness in the region.

"The endeavour we launch today will help sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," said a joint statement on the formation of a trilateral defence partnership. The new trilateral security partnership was announced in a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"As leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, guided by our enduring ideals and shared commitment to the international rules-based order, we resolve to deepen diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including by working with partners, to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century," the statement. Biden, during Wednesday's announcement, maintained that the establishment of AUKUS is necessary because "we need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve."

A senior Biden administration official told reporters that this is a "historic announcement." "It reflects the Biden administration's determination to build stronger partnerships to sustain peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region," senior Biden official was quoted as saying by The Hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021