India monitoring probe by Afghan authorities into missing Indian national in Kabul, says MEA

India is closely monitoring the investigation by the local Afghan authorities in the case of Bansuri Lal Arinde, an Indian national who reportedly went missing in Kabul, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:40 IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
India is closely monitoring the investigation by the local Afghan authorities in the case of Bansuri Lal Arinde, an Indian national who reportedly went missing in Kabul, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is in touch with the local authorities in Kabul that are investigating the case.

"We've seen a missing person's reports about a Indian national, Bansuri Lal, missing in Kabul. We're in touch with all concerned. We've seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation," Bagchi said. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and tell you of any developments," he added.

Bagchi said that during operation Devi Shakti, the majority of the Indians were evacuated except some who were left due to the closure of Kabul Airport. During the weekly MEA briefing, Bagchi also remarked about PM Modi's participation in the Quad summit to be held in Washington.

"PM will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24," MEA spokesperson said. "On September 25, he will address the UN general debate of the UN General Assembly at its 76th session. While PM is in Washington, he will also have a bilateral meeting with President Biden," he added.

Bagchi said that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's has departed to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Dushanbe to be held on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

