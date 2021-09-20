Left Menu

Meeting with VP Kamala Harris, Apple chief Tim Cook also on cards during PM Modi's US visit

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 07:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris.. Image Credit: ANI
By Naveen Kapoor Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States this week where he will be following a marathon schedule and will hold a series of back to back high-level meetings.

PM Modi will be arriving in Washington DC on September 22 and the next morning he will be meeting with the top US CEO's. A meeting with Apple chief Tim Cook is also on the cards. However, officials did not confirm the details of the meet and told ANI that the schedule is still being worked out.

After back-to-back meetings with top business honchos of the US, PM Modi is also expected to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris, an Indian origin woman who rose to such rank in the US for the first time. As if now there is no official announcement of the meeting. PM will also meet Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison and Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on the same day.

PM Modi will hold the first physical bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24. Dinner is also organised during PM Modi's visit. Interestingly UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit is also coinciding with PM Modi's visit to Washington, there is also a likelihood of them meeting too.

On September 24 evening, PM Modi will be proceeding to New York where next day he will deliver a speech at United Nations General Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

