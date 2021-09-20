Left Menu

Muttahida Quami Movement founder vows to free Sindh province from Pakistan

Founder and leader of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain has said it is his mission to free Sindh province from Pakistan at any cost.

Founder and leader of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain. Image Credit: ANI
Founder and leader of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain has said it is his mission to free Sindh province from Pakistan at any cost. "We'll achieve our target at any cost even if people stay away and don't join our struggle," he said. He expressed these views in a video address to a gathering in the UK on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

He said what he wants from Pakistan is nothing but freedom. Hussain said that though there is a civilian government in Pakistan the fact is that the whole of Pakistan is under the control of the army. Further slamming the Pakistan army, he said that every country in the world has an army but the army has a country, i.e, Pakistan.

"Pakistan's army calls me a traitor to the country. I am raising awareness against the military occupation of the country. I am not a traitor, I am a rebel and I want to liberate my motherland Sindh from the control of the army. I have stood firm against the military occupation from day one and will stand firm till the end," he said. During the speech, the MQM leader reiterated that he wants freedom from Pakistan.

"I will stand firm against the occupation of the army till the end," he said. He paid tribute to the workers, youth, elders, mothers, sisters and children who celebrated his birthday all over the world including Pakistan.

Meanwhile, he concluded his speech with the slogans: Freedom, freedom, freedom. (ANI)

