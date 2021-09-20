Left Menu

Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary discuss Afghanistan, exchange views on combating terrorism in region

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday discussed bilateral and regional matters, including developments in Afghanistan.

Updated: 20-09-2021 23:39 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday discussed bilateral and regional matters, including developments in Afghanistan. During a telecall on Monday, Singh and Austin exchanged views on combating terrorism in the region, a Defence Ministry release said.

They discussed defence cooperation and looked forward to working closely. "The Raksha Mantri and Secretary Austin also exchanged views about combating terrorism in the region. Both sides appreciated the mutual cooperation in the recent evacuation operations in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in regular contact in view of the evolving situation," the ministry said, in a statement.

"They discussed defence cooperation and looked forward to working closely," the statement added. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the Taliban took control of the country last month. (ANI)

