India's policies, reforms in the field of drones are laudable: General Atomic CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall here, sources said. PM Modi spoke about India's liberal drone policy and the opportunity in the field of manufacturing due to the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme, according to sources.

Lauding India's policies and reforms in the field of drones, Vivek Lall said that India is an attractive destination for manufacturing drones. He also said that a dedicated drone hub can be created in India to support the entire ecosystem of drones, sources said. General Atomics CEO also appreciated India's space reforms.

In 2018, General Atomics opened its first office in India. It is making significant contributions to deepen India-US defence and security cooperation. The company is working with both governments in an effort to provide India with the latest systems and technologies supporting the national defence. General Atomics has also partnered with Indian companies to develop solutions for the country's defence as well as capacity building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)