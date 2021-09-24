Left Menu

Samsung Electronics to release Galaxy Watch 4 'Thom Browne' limited edition

Samsung Electronics has announced that it will sell limited quantities of the 'Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition,' which was collaborated with Thom Browne.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 24-09-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 13:49 IST
Photo description: Galaxy Watch 4 'Thom Browne' limited edition product image.. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], September 24 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics has announced that it will sell limited quantities of the 'Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition,' which was collaborated with Thom Browne. This is the first time that Thom Browne and Samsung Electronics have released a special edition of Galaxy Watch alone. It will receive applications online from 9 am to 6 pm on September 29 on Samsung Electronics' website, and will decide on buyers through a lottery. The announcement will be made on September 30. The price is 950,000 won.

The 'Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne edition' has a design that transcends time, and presents a perfect harmony between innovation and design by adding Thom Browne's design sensitivity to the 'Galaxy Watch 4 Classic' model that applies a Galaxy Watch's unique circular bezel. Thom Browne's signature design is applied from strap to watch face, showing sophisticated and unique design. In particular, it i finished with rhodium plating to complete a more premium design.

It will be released as a silver coloured 42mm 'Galaxy Watch 4 Classic' Bluetooth model. A watch charger and three types of straps that can be customized by user's style, including --white leather strap with sophisticated stitching details of Thom Browne, fabric strap with Thom Browne's signature color and gray colour strap made of FKM (Fluorocarbon rubber) material, will be provided.

'Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition' will be displayed at Samsung Delight Ship, Samsung Digital Plaza showroom in Hongdae, Samsung Digital Plaza mega store Gangnam in Deachi-dong, and Thom Browne store at the Hyundai Department Store Apgujeong Branch. More information on the product is available on Samsung Electronics' official website. (ANI/Global Economic)

