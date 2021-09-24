Taliban urges its fighters to respect amnesty given to all Afghan government officials

The Taliban on Thursday urged its fighters to respect the general amnesty given to all Afghan government officials and not to defame the new government of the Islamic Emirate. The acting Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob called on his fighters that general amnesty has been announced and no one should defame the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) with their arbitrary actions, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The acting defense minister has asked them to seriously implement general amnesty and not to mistreat people. A statement released by Yaqoob reads that some Taliban members have been seen in different provinces carrying out reprisal and have killed those who had worked for the previous government, which is not the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

"Behave well with people, do not defame IEA with your arbitrary actions, stop taking unnecessary photos and videos, and do not enter government administrations unless you need to," said the statement addressed to Taliban fighters. The son of the founder of the Taliban further added that some commanders of the Taliban have recruited ill-bred people to expand their ranks which are in opposition to the IEA and the culprits will be given punishment.

The call comes after some Taliban fighters have reportedly been entering houses of the officials of the previous government by night and killing and kidnapping them. (ANI)

