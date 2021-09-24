Left Menu

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address UNGA virtually today, focus on J-K, Afghanistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) virtually on Friday

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:05 IST
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address UNGA virtually today, focus on J-K, Afghanistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) virtually on Friday (4:30 pm, Eastern Standard Time), a media report said. Khan is expected to outline Islamabad's stance on a number of regional, global issues and set the country's engagement with its international partners, ARY News reported on Friday.

He is the seventh on the list of speakers to address the UNGA on Friday. Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson on Friday said, "Jammu and Kashmir will be one of the key areas of focus, besides the situation in Afghanistan, and other areas of common concern including combating Islamophobia, corruption and illicit financial flows, as well as climate change," according to Geo TV.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the 76the UNGA session. Qureshi in a tweet said, "Met @SecBlinken & reiterated Pakistan's focus on a relationship anchored in trade, investment, energy & regional connectivity. On #Afghanistan, PM @ImranKhanPTI consistently stated there is no military solution & Pakistan is committed to facilitating inclusive political settlement." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

