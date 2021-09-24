Left Menu

German business community calling on future government's to end political conflict with Russia

The German business community is calling on the future government, which will be formed after Sunday's elections, to end the political conflict with Russia, according to a statement by the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:14 IST
German business community calling on future government's to end political conflict with Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2021 [Image: Reuters]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The German business community is calling on the future government, which will be formed after Sunday's elections, to end the political conflict with Russia, according to a statement by the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

"The ongoing political conflicts with Russia and Belarus, as well as the European Union's disputes with Poland and Hungary, disturb the economy. The new federal government should actively engage in resolving conflicts. A new attempt should be made toward de-escalation with Russia. Many European and international problems, related to the environment, security and the economy, cannot be solved without Russia," the committee said.

"Climate partnership and close collaboration on future topics, such as industry 4.0, digitization, supply of skilled workforce and healthcare can pave way for a positive agenda with Russia and other regional countries," the committee added. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021