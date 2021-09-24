Indian-Americans gather outside White House ahead of crucial PM Modi, Biden meet
A large number of Indian-Americans have started gathering outside the White House ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday.
- Country:
- United States
A large number of Indian-Americans have started gathering outside the White House ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday. These people have gathered to celebrate 'the India-US partnership' and over 600 Indian-Americans are set to participate in the gathering.
These participants will showcase Indian culture through music and dance performances behind the White House. The crowd looked full of enthusiasm and
holding banners and the Indian flag. The developments came ahead of PM Modi's arrival to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden and take part in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders on the second day of the significant visit to the US.
Meanwhile, the locals have also prepared a pamphlet saying 'American Welcomes Modi -2021', which is being circulated over the social media. The meeting between PM Modi and the US President will set the template for further strengthening of bilateral ties. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden became the US President in January this year.
The two leaders are expected to review progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Indian-Americans
- Indian
- India
- PM Modi's
- Quad
- Joe Biden
- Narendra Modi
- Biden
- American
- White House
ALSO READ
T20 WC: Uncapped Graham Kennedy named in Ireland's provisional squad
Rampaul back in West Indies T20 squad; Brathwaite not named
US' China policy has worsened bilateral ties: Xi Jinping to Joe Biden
The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s filming wrapped up! When could fans meet Sparrow squad?
SC revives disciplinary probe against ex-MP cop who set up ‘Gunda Squad’ illegally