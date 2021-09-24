Indian-Americans gather outside White House ahead of crucial PM Modi, Biden meet

Left Menu

A large number of Indian-Americans have started gathering outside the White House ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:35 IST
Indian-Americans gather outside White House. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A large number of Indian-Americans have started gathering outside the White House ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday. These people have gathered to celebrate 'the India-US partnership' and over 600 Indian-Americans are set to participate in the gathering.

These participants will showcase Indian culture through music and dance performances behind the White House. The crowd looked full of enthusiasm and

holding banners and the Indian flag. The developments came ahead of PM Modi's arrival to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden and take part in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders on the second day of the significant visit to the US.

Meanwhile, the locals have also prepared a pamphlet saying 'American Welcomes Modi -2021', which is being circulated over the social media. The meeting between PM Modi and the US President will set the template for further strengthening of bilateral ties. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden became the US President in January this year.

The two leaders are expected to review progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

