President Biden made unique efforts on COVID-19 pandemic, Quad, climate change, says PM Modi

During the meeting with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for his efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and promoting Quad.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US Presdient Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
During the meeting with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for his efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and promoting Quad. While meeting President Biden at the Oval Office of the White House, PM Modi said, "Soon after assuming the presidential office, the US President made unique efforts on COVID-19 pandemic, Quad and climate change and I think his efforts will make a larger impact in the coming days."

PM Modi said, "This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards the progress of the US." This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in the discussions. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries is anchored in "mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens" and covers a wide gamut of areas including trade and defence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

