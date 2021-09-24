China's vision of 'common prosperity' is 'Maoism' of Xi Jinping: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping in recent days started pushing the idea of common prosperity -- which is not new to the country -- to some extent, he has been relapsing back into Mao's mode of populist governance through ceaseless political movements and campaigns, a media report said on Thursday. Xi's slogan of common prosperity serves a goal of polarising Chinese society and turn it into a fertile ground for him. He is believed to be practising over his political philosophy of "struggle," a veneer for political cannibalism or the "meat grinder" power politics, The Diplomat reported on Thursday.

He has revitalised the friend-enemy dichotomy advocated by German Fascist legal scholar Carl Schmitt as well as Mao Zedong. It is believed that he aims 'to serve his cult of personality and personal dictatorship'. No wonder the "Chinese dissidents' community gave him a moniker: Xitler," The Diplomat said.

Apart from this, Xi Jinping had learnt way earlier that money became more important in the power game of political oligarchy than before. After having complete control over the Communist Party of China, in 2015 Xi met his economic fiasco which convinced him that a cabal of plutocrats were orchestrating an economic coup against him, according to The Diplomat.

Xi's urgent top priority became to control the purse strings. He associated with the state-owned enterprise against the private and foreign enterprises and used "anti-corruption" as a weapon to purge his opponents and competitors. There's a famous saying in the Chinese community that "Xi Jinping is Xi Zhongxun's son, but Mao Zedong's grandson", said The Diplomat.

Xi has a kind of "Stockholm syndrome" under which he was stunted psychologically growing up, losing the chance for individuality and creativity. We can say that to some extent Xi has been relapsing back into Mao's mode of populist governance through ceaseless political movements and campaigns, according to The Diplomat. (ANI)

