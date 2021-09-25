Left Menu

PM Modi's visit to US very successful, comprehensive, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the United States has been very successful and comprehensive, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the United States has been very successful and comprehensive, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the General Assembly marks the culmination of a very successful and very comprehensive tour of the United States," Shringla told the media after PM Modi's address at the UNGA.

PM Modi, who arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first visit beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. PM Modi also met with his Australian and Japanese counterparts-- Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. (ANI)

