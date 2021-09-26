Left Menu

4 Pak Frontier Corps soldiers killed, 2 injured in Balochistan bomb blast

Four Pakistan's Frontier Corps personnel were killed while two soldiers of the force sustained injuries in a bomb blast that targeted the vehicle in which they were traveling in the Harnai district of Balochistan province.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 26-09-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 11:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four Pakistan's Frontier Corps personnel were killed while two soldiers of the force sustained injuries in a bomb blast that targeted the vehicle in which they were traveling in the Harnai district of Balochistan province. The Baloch Liberation Army, which is banned in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place on Saturday, reported Dawn.

The Frontier Corps personnel were attacked with Improvised Explosive Device (IED), during patrolling duty in the Safar Bash area. The officers who died in the attack were identified as Hussain Rehmat, Muhammad Saleem, Majid Fareed and Zakir. The two who sustained injuries were Captain Owais and Lieutenant Luqman.

Previously, on Friday two security personnel were killed and five others were injured in an attack in Awaran district in Balochistan. (ANI)

