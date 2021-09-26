Explosion in Balochistan kills 4 Pak soldiers
At least four Pakistan soldiers were killed and two others suffered injuries in a bomb blast on an Army vehicle in the Khost area of Harnai district in Balochistan.
At least four Pakistan soldiers were killed and two others suffered injuries in a bomb blast on an Army vehicle in the Khost area of Harnai district in Balochistan. The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsiblity for the attack, Dawn reported.
The soldiers were performing their patrolling duty and when their vehicle reached the Safar Bash area the improvised explosive device went off resulting in the killing of four soldiers and injuries to two officers. Security forces rushed to the scene of the attack and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital. (ANI)
