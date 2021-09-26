Left Menu

Kabul Airport fully ready for domestic, international flights: Taliban

The airport in Kabul is fully ready for domestic and international flights, the Taliban said on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:18 IST
Kabul Airport fully ready for domestic, international flights: Taliban
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The airport in Kabul is fully ready for domestic and international flights, the Taliban said on Sunday. "As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] assures all airlines of its full cooperation and expects all airlines and countries that had previously flown to Kabul to resume their flights as before," Sputnik quoted Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the interim Taliban government, as saying.

The airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on September 1. The last flight carrying American forces left Kabul in the early hours of Tuesday morning - ending 20 years of military presence in the country.

Last week, the Taliban said that while domestic flights had resumed in Afghanistan, "a little bit of work" was still required for international flights to resume, because of heavy damage to the Kabul airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021