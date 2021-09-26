Left Menu

1 Pak soldier killed, 2 injured in check post attack in Balochistan

A Pakistani soldier was killed and two others were injured when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Balochistan province, an army statement said on Sunday.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:58 IST
1 Pak soldier killed, 2 injured in check post attack in Balochistan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani soldier was killed and two others were injured when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Balochistan province, an army statement said on Sunday.The attack happened in Mach area of the province at the check post of paramilitary troops Frontier Corps, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.The troops responded promptly and during an exchange of fire, one soldier was killed while two others were injured, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, four Pakistan soldiers were killed and two others suffered injuries in a bomb blast on an Army vehicle in the Khost area of Harnai district in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021