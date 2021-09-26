1 Pak soldier killed, 2 injured in check post attack in Balochistan
A Pakistani soldier was killed and two others were injured when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Balochistan province, an army statement said on Sunday.
A Pakistani soldier was killed and two others were injured when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Balochistan province, an army statement said on Sunday.The attack happened in Mach area of the province at the check post of paramilitary troops Frontier Corps, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.The troops responded promptly and during an exchange of fire, one soldier was killed while two others were injured, the statement added.
Earlier in the day, four Pakistan soldiers were killed and two others suffered injuries in a bomb blast on an Army vehicle in the Khost area of Harnai district in Balochistan. (ANI)
